Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.92% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Cowen cut their target price on Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.11.
OLED opened at $132.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. Universal Display has a 1 year low of $132.88 and a 1 year high of $246.42.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Universal Display by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Universal Display (Get Rating)
Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Display (OLED)
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- Why Not Consider Preferred Stocks? Check Out These 3 Stock ETFs Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.