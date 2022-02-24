Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Cowen cut their target price on Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.11.

OLED opened at $132.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. Universal Display has a 1 year low of $132.88 and a 1 year high of $246.42.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Universal Display by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

