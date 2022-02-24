Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $146.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Universal Display stock traded up $18.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $151.37. The stock had a trading volume of 31,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.31. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $132.88 and a 1-year high of $246.42.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Universal Display by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.56.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

