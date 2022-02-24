Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.460-$0.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $135 million-$145 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $149.19 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Universal Electronics from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.25.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Shares of Universal Electronics stock opened at $31.73 on Thursday. Universal Electronics has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $65.02. The company has a market cap of $415.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.37.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.57. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Electronics will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William C. Mulligan bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.84 per share, with a total value of $206,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Universal Electronics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,018 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Universal Electronics by 26.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 25,352 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Universal Electronics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 12,662 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Universal Electronics by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 30,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 28,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories, tablets and smartphones, and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.