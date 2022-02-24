Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Universal Health Services updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.900-$12.900 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $11.90 to $12.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE UHS traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.39. 1,159,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $116.23 and a 52-week high of $165.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.24 and its 200-day moving average is $135.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.44%.

Several brokerages recently commented on UHS. Mizuho dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 214,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,795,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 325.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 20,578 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 705.9% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,846 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

