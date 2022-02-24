Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.90 to $12.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.424 billion to $13.694 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.87 billion.Universal Health Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.900-$12.900 EPS.

NYSE UHS traded up $3.07 on Thursday, hitting $136.39. 1,159,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.24 and its 200 day moving average is $135.24. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $116.23 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Health Services from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 214,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,795,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,608,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 325.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 20,578 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 705.9% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,846 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

