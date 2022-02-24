Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.90 to $12.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.424 billion to $13.694 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.87 billion.Universal Health Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.900-$12.900 EPS.
NYSE UHS traded up $3.07 on Thursday, hitting $136.39. 1,159,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.24 and its 200 day moving average is $135.24. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $116.23 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18.
Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Health Services from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.83.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 214,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,795,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,608,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 325.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 20,578 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 705.9% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,846 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.
About Universal Health Services (Get Rating)
Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Health Services (UHS)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.