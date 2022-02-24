Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.900-$12.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.42 billion-$13.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.88 billion.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.83.
Shares of UHS stock traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,159,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,265. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $116.23 and a 52-week high of $165.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 214,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,795,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth $6,608,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 325.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 20,578 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 705.9% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,846 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.
