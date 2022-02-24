Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.900-$12.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.42 billion-$13.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.88 billion.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.83.

Shares of UHS stock traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,159,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,265. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $116.23 and a 52-week high of $165.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 214,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,795,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth $6,608,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 325.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 20,578 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 705.9% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,846 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

