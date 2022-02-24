Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.800-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:UVE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.66. 211,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,969. The firm has a market cap of $394.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Universal Insurance has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $19.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UVE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 12,862 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

