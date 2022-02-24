Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.24. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 170,248 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Universal Security Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 million, a P/E ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 1.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UUU. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Security Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 365.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 91,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc designs and markets a variety of safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Most products require minimal installation and are designed for installation by the consumer without professional assistance, and are sold through retail stores.

