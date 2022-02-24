UnlimitedIP 1-Day Volume Tops $30,239.00 (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 24th. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $30,239.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded down 36% against the dollar. One UnlimitedIP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00034086 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00110091 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Coin Profile

UnlimitedIP is a coin. It was first traded on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,539,985,525 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

