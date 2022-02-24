UNUS SED LEO Market Cap Tops $5.56 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for about $5.82 or 0.00015065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $5.56 billion and $7.89 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.09 or 0.00271799 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001181 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000561 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000062 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

