Upfiring (UFR) Trading Down 72.3% This Week

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded down 70% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Upfiring has a market cap of $445,187.94 and $43.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Upfiring coin can currently be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Upfiring has traded 72.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.99 or 0.00293787 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000100 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004864 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000630 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.50 or 0.01214312 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Upfiring Profile

Upfiring (CRYPTO:UFR) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Upfiring Coin Trading

