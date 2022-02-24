Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $75.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Upland Software updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

UPLD traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,247. The stock has a market cap of $526.59 million, a P/E ratio of -9.22, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $15.08 and a twelve month high of $53.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPLD. Raymond James cut their price objective on Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. cut their price objective on Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Upland Software from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.38.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

