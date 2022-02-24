Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Price Up 11.7%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating)’s share price rose 11.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $127.25 and last traded at $125.55. Approximately 347,322 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 8,721,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.43.
UPST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their target price on Upstart from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.
The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 164.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.91.
In other news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 395,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.22, for a total value of $70,396,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $754,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 664,631 shares of company stock worth $106,860,465. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 77.8% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Upstart by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Upstart by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.
About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
