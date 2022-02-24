Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Price Up 11.7%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating)’s share price rose 11.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $127.25 and last traded at $125.55. Approximately 347,322 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 8,721,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.43.

UPST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their target price on Upstart from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 164.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.91.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 395,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.22, for a total value of $70,396,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $754,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 664,631 shares of company stock worth $106,860,465. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 77.8% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Upstart by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Upstart by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

