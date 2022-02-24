Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Trading Up 8.8%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.23 and last traded at $3.23. 275,199 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 9,569,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.
The company has a market capitalization of $900.65 million, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 2.19.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,131,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,892,000 after purchasing an additional 12,511,667 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,909,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,125,000 after buying an additional 2,572,669 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,362,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,089 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,796,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,086,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.11% of the company’s stock.
About Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)
Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.
