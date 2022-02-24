Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Trading Up 8.8%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.23 and last traded at $3.23. 275,199 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 9,569,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a market capitalization of $900.65 million, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 2.19.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,131,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,892,000 after purchasing an additional 12,511,667 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,909,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,125,000 after buying an additional 2,572,669 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,362,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,089 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,796,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,086,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

About Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

