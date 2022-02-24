UREEQA (URQA) Price Hits $0.0881

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded down 16.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. UREEQA has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and approximately $47,724.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UREEQA has traded 28.9% lower against the dollar. One UREEQA coin can currently be bought for $0.0881 or 0.00000229 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00041915 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.81 or 0.06765750 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,511.43 or 0.99914827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00043294 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00048036 BTC.

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

