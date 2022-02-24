Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.32 Million

Equities research analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) to report $35.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.80 million and the highest is $35.87 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted sales of $34.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year sales of $143.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $141.46 million to $144.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $149.12 million, with estimates ranging from $146.05 million to $151.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 34.87%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,451,000 after buying an additional 27,208 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 64,858.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 36.8% during the third quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBA opened at $18.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $21.66. The company has a market capitalization of $770.92 million, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 107.96%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

