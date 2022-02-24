URU Metals (LON:URU) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $243.33

Shares of URU Metals Limited (LON:URU – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 243.33 ($3.31) and traded as low as GBX 170 ($2.31). URU Metals shares last traded at GBX 170 ($2.31), with a volume of 2 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £2.80 million and a PE ratio of 10.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 175.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 243.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Get URU Metals alerts:

In related news, insider John Zorbas sold 99,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.72), for a total transaction of £198,404 ($269,827.28).

URU Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects primarily in South Africa. The company explores for uranium, oil, gold, nickel, copper, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Zebedelia Nickel Project located in the Limpopo Province of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Niger Uranium Limited and changed its name to URU Metals Limited in March 2011.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for URU Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for URU Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.