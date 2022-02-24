US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.02

US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.02 and last traded at $47.67, with a volume of 877193 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.32.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ECOL shares. UBS Group lowered US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Ecology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in US Ecology in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 60.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of US Ecology by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

About US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL)

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment includes a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

