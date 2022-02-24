US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,425,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of US Foods worth $49,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Mariner LLC grew its position in US Foods by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Ararat Capital Management LP grew its position in US Foods by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 390,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,550,000 after purchasing an additional 234,133 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,012,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC grew its position in US Foods by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,116,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,711,000 after purchasing an additional 251,253 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USFD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

USFD stock opened at $37.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.48. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.81.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

