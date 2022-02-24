USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.98

Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.98 and traded as high as $17.21. USA Compression Partners shares last traded at $17.11, with a volume of 176,333 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on USAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.89 and a beta of 2.09.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -477.27%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAC. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,437,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,287,000 after purchasing an additional 687,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,616,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in USA Compression Partners by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after buying an additional 281,247 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 405,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in USA Compression Partners by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

