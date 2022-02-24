USDK Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. USDK has a market cap of $28.62 million and approximately $218.98 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

About USDK

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

