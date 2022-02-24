USDX Reaches Market Capitalization of $632,827.72 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX has a total market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USDX has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002788 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00008939 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00009119 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000367 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 63.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000096 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

