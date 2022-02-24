Ushio (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Shares of Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF – Get Rating) fell 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.07 and last traded at $15.07. 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.32.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.16.

Ushio, Inc engages in the business of light source devices. It operates through the following segments: Light Sources, Equipment and Others. The Light Sources segment manufactures and sells halogen and discharge lamps. The Equipment segment manufactures and sells imaging and optical equipment. The Others segment involves in the plastic forming applications, peripheral machinery, factory automation systems, and others.

