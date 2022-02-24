Ushio (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Shares of Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF – Get Rating) fell 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.07 and last traded at $15.07. 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.32.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.16.
About Ushio (OTCMKTS:UHOIF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ushio (UHOIF)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
Receive News & Ratings for Ushio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ushio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.