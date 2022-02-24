Utah Retirement Systems Buys 2,600 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in DoorDash were worth $5,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DASH. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on DoorDash from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.11.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $90.55 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.30 and a 1 year high of $257.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.76. The company has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.14 and a beta of -0.36.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.67) earnings per share. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total value of $12,344,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $70,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 393,502 shares of company stock valued at $58,038,640. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

