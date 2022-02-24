Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,390 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in HP were worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in HP in the third quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in HP by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in HP by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

In other HP news, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $3,098,303.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar sold 1,547 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $54,732.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,516 shares of company stock worth $5,889,182 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $34.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $39.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.85.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

HP Profile (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.