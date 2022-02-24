Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $6,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 162.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,183,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $836,692,000 after buying an additional 3,827,984 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 69.0% in the third quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $655,228,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 331.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $257,756,000 after buying an additional 1,325,741 shares in the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.1% in the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,109,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,357,575,000 after buying an additional 979,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at $113,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IFF opened at $133.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.39 and a 1-year high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.69.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 312.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IFF. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

