Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 13.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ opened at $212.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -708.27, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $258.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -310.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.17.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

