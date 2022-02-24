Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 620.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

Shares of TEL opened at $138.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $123.31 and a 12 month high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Profile (Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.