Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Copart were worth $5,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Copart by 32.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,041,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,685 shares in the last quarter. Gobi Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,871,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,660,000 after acquiring an additional 935,916 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,364.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 895,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,277,000 after acquiring an additional 834,699 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Copart by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,160,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,759,000 after acquiring an additional 699,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Copart by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,924,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,529,000 after acquiring an additional 478,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $117.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.23. The firm has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.12. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.92 and a 1 year high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Copart had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 34.51%. The business had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

