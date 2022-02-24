Utah Retirement Systems Has $4.92 Million Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 114.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,040,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 251.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LH. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.34.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $268.48 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $230.89 and a 52-week high of $317.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $1.04. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Neupert purchased 3,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $263.66 per share, with a total value of $922,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,072 shares of company stock worth $308,191. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

