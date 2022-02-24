Utah Retirement Systems Has $5.51 Million Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.32.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $151.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $119.75 and a twelve month high of $171.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 43.54%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

