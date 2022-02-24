Utah Retirement Systems Has $5.83 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cummins were worth $5,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 1.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Cummins by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 17.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cummins by 15.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 925,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,684,000 after buying an additional 123,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cummins by 5.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 955,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,072,000 after buying an additional 46,144 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.62.

Shares of CMI opened at $205.83 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.38 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.98 and a 200-day moving average of $228.59.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cummins Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

