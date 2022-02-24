Utah Retirement Systems Has $6.02 Million Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cintas were worth $6,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas stock opened at $363.91 on Thursday. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $321.39 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.55.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus lifted their price target on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.78.

Cintas Profile (Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.