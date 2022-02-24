Utah Retirement Systems Has $6.17 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,620,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,064,488,000 after purchasing an additional 30,169 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,294,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,277,000 after purchasing an additional 76,722 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $665,877,000 after purchasing an additional 51,375 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,330,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,295,000 after purchasing an additional 207,458 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,286,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,828,000 after purchasing an additional 169,900 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.24.
ROK stock opened at $257.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $309.95 and its 200-day moving average is $318.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $242.05 and a twelve month high of $354.99.
Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.21%.
Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.
