Utah Retirement Systems Has $6.25 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Aflac were worth $6,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 75.2% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 139.7% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 65.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AFL opened at $61.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $47.70 and a one year high of $66.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $1,206,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 9,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $519,681.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,516 shares of company stock worth $5,715,309 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

