Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 117.9% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 283.3% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.69.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,564,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $1,458,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 196,411 shares of company stock worth $38,795,210. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $153.35 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.09 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

