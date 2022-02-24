Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in McKesson were worth $5,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QV Investors Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 3.9% in the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 76,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 8.2% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 10.2% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of McKesson by 14.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,580,000 after purchasing an additional 129,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCK. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.38.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $268.30 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $169.34 and a 52-week high of $282.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.25 and a 200-day moving average of $225.75.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,901 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,382 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

