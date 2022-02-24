Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,300 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $5,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 8.9% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 233,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth about $554,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 16.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 39.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,954,000 after purchasing an additional 56,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB opened at $234.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $174.85 and a one year high of $257.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.51.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.06.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

