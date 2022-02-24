Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,300 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Equifax were worth $5,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,391,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,757 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,217,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $561,955,000 after purchasing an additional 85,289 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $538,515,000 after purchasing an additional 73,250 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 13.2% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,542,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $390,933,000 after purchasing an additional 179,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 96.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,107,000 after purchasing an additional 480,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $208.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.60. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.87 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The stock has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.49.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.91.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

