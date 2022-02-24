Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,700 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in American Water Works by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $146.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.25. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 32.14%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

Several brokerages have commented on AWK. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.60.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

