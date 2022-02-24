Utah Retirement Systems Sells 2,000 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $122.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.65 and its 200 day moving average is $134.98. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.47 and a 1-year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.96.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

