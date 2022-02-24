Utah Retirement Systems Sells 3,200 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Welltower were worth $6,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WELL. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 53.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,290,038,000 after buying an additional 9,698,150 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 12.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,431,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,614,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,730 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 36.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,433,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,109,000 after buying an additional 1,721,116 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in Welltower by 148.9% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,737,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,486,000 after buying an additional 1,637,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Welltower by 46.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,362,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,483,000 after buying an additional 1,391,584 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $80.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.78, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.23. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.41 and a 52 week high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.62%.

WELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.94.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

