Utah Retirement Systems Sells 3,600 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth approximately $846,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 119,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.1% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 537,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,710,000 after buying an additional 16,386 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.0% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 812,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,192,000 after buying an additional 16,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 77.4% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 10,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $79.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.34. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.21 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNST. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.18.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

