Utah Retirement Systems Sells 6,900 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $6,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 9,173 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth $888,000. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $45.46 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.62 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

