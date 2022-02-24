Utah Retirement Systems Trims Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,238 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $6,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.57.

Shares of FRC opened at $161.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $161.43 and a 52-week high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.