Utah Retirement Systems Trims Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Nucor were worth $5,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,537,000 after purchasing an additional 167,023 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nucor by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,423,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,716,000 after purchasing an additional 98,398 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nucor by 35.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,750,000 after purchasing an additional 686,067 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Nucor by 112.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,892,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,028 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,596,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,141,000 after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.08.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $117.98 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $59.46 and a 12-month high of $128.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.82. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.83 by $0.14. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 15.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

