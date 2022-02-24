Utah Retirement Systems Trims Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,052 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PXD. Bank of America cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.41.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PXD opened at $225.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.66. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $133.73 and a fifty-two week high of $240.97.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.77%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

