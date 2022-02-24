Utah Retirement Systems Trims Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,338,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,917,009,000 after acquiring an additional 325,327 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at $108,087,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 79.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,064,000 after purchasing an additional 250,453 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at $55,774,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,260,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $534,963,000 after purchasing an additional 154,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

WST has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of WST stock opened at $357.49 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.85 and a 1 year high of $475.35. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $406.24 and its 200-day moving average is $424.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

