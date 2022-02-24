Utrust (UTK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $88.59 Million

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 24th. Utrust has a total market cap of $88.59 million and $15.36 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Utrust has traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar. One Utrust coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000497 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00034283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00107805 BTC.

Utrust Coin Profile

Utrust is a coin. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,000 coins. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Buying and Selling Utrust

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

