Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $341.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

In related news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total transaction of $32,467,895.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total value of $615,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,877 shares of company stock worth $33,704,023. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE MTN traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $258.78. 11,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,993. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.16. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $256.84 and a 1-year high of $376.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 103.23%.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

